'My husband is a mamas boy and I can't stand my MIL so I told her she isn't allowed in my home, AITA?'

JP19834 says:

100% go to the lake house but you take your kids with you, because I can promise you if your MIL is disrespecting you in front of your kids imagine what she will say to them when you're not around to defend yourself.

OP responded:

I'm sure it's how it's going to be. I gave him options but I also know it's very unlikely he'll be able to convince the kids to stay home with him and MIL. They love going to the lake, grandpa will be there and they have kiddy pool and lots of toys there. I also know he's not going to leave MIL behind so yes, it's most likely going to be him and MIL at home.