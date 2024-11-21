'AITA for ditching my MIL on Thanksgiving because she always makes it worse?'

Last year was particularly stressful with them in general, as there was a lot of other family drama going on. The one SIL I’m close with was going to be out of town for the holiday with her family anyway. So I put my foot down and told my husband I refused to spend the day with his mom and wanted to have Thanksgiving at home with my family.

He understood, and my in-laws had friends they were hosting anyway. Then, at the last minute, their plans fell through, and they had no one to spend Thanksgiving with. So, OF COURSE, I agreed to invite them to our Thanksgiving.