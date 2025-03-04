'AITA for being mad after my MIL kept making unpassable tests for my mothering skills?'

I snapped and told her, “I’m not playing this game with you.” Now she’s acting like I was rude for no reason and has told my husband I need to apologize. He thinks I should just let it go, but I’m tired of her treating me like I have to prove myself as a mother. It’s exhausting. I don’t know how much more of this I can take. AITA?

celticmusebooks says:

You need to start calling her on it. For example with the socks-- you should have responded "Yes, putting those socks on her was not a very good idea. I shouldn't have listened to you and gone with my gut feeling on that."