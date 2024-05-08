'AITA for getting angry at my MIL for coming over and eating all of my food?'

Efficient-Hat1594 writes:
Ever since I gave birth four months ago (so I have four kids total), my MIL has been showing up whenever she wants and when she's here, she always helps herself to whatever she wants. She has never offered to help me or the baby in any way, shape or form.
She's basically here to see her son and that's it. Like, about three weeks ago I made a small pot of coffee (enough for two cups). I went to go nurse the baby while waiting and at some point my MIL shows up, let's herself inside. When I came out, she had drank the entire pot.
I had no coffee grounds left. She's eats my leftovers straight out of the fridge multiple times. And she's always like "thanks for the food/coffee!" As if I offered it to her when I absolutely didn't because all she's doing is making my life miserable. I told my husband to speak to her about it and he told me he did but I truly don't think so.
I spoke up the last time she was here (three weeks ago) and told her she needed to stop helping herself because she's eating and drinking stuff that I wanted and/or made for myself. She said "oh I'm sorry" and then stopped coming around for awhile.
Well, today I made four homemade pizzas. I told the kids to come help themselves to dinner and that I had to go get the baby down for a nap real quick and would be right back. Well, it took me like 45 minutes because the baby is fussy (she just had shots).
I come back out and ALL the pizza was gone and my MIL and husband are sitting there chowing away. I just said "are you f^#$ing kidding me right now?" My husband asked what was going on and I said "you guys couldn't have even left me a f^#%ing slice?
Sure, let's feed the f%^&ing neighborhood before I even get to eat. That's so awesome of you guys! Thanks!" And I start to walk off. My oldest son (13) comes in and he's like "mum I left you out a plate. I put it right on the counter" and walks over to grab it and low and behold, that's gone too.
MIL said "I thought it was leftover from dinner". So my son's apologizing to me even though he did nothing wrong but my MIL and husband just stand there? They literally aren't saying anything. So I looked at both of them and said "you both need to leave, now".
My husband then decides to speak, saying that it was an "honest mistake" and that "no one meant any harm" and said I was making a mountain out of a mole hill, which honestly just made me mad, so I snapped again and said "yeah, except every time your mother comes here, I end up going without because she eats or drinks my portion of everything.
But sure, let's defend someone taking food out of my mouth, shall we?" His mother just storms out of the house and my husband looks at me like I'm insane, so I say "quick, chase her" and walk out.
My husband thinks I'm "f^%$ing mental" and that this all could have been resolved if I had "acted like an adult". He won't come home. But at this point, I don't even want him to come home because it means his mother will stay away.
Here are the top comments:
Vast-Video-7701 says:
NTA. They are both infuriating. What husband is ok with his wife going hungry. Especially when she needs strength and nourishment to raise HIS children. He’s a disgrace.
MouseAndLadybug says:
NTA, your husband is a jerk and is enabling his mother who is 100% doing this intentionally. I bet your son has clocked this and that's why he tried to save you a plate (he sounds very sweet BTW!) I don't blame you for not wanting your husband to come home, sounds like your life is easier without him there.
Abject_Director7626 says:
NTA. It’s kinda nice without him home, isn’t it?
misstiff1971 says:
Stop cooking anything for your husband and change the locks so his mommy can't keep walking in without you letting her. Your kids recognize how you are being treated.
Pandoratastic says:
NTA. It's not an "honest mistake" if someone has a pattern of doing something, apologizes when confronted, and then keeps doing it anyway.
What do you think?