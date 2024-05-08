'AITA for getting angry at my MIL for coming over and eating all of my food?'

Sure, let's feed the f%^&ing neighborhood before I even get to eat. That's so awesome of you guys! Thanks!" And I start to walk off. My oldest son (13) comes in and he's like "mum I left you out a plate. I put it right on the counter" and walks over to grab it and low and behold, that's gone too.

MIL said "I thought it was leftover from dinner". So my son's apologizing to me even though he did nothing wrong but my MIL and husband just stand there? They literally aren't saying anything. So I looked at both of them and said "you both need to leave, now".