'My MIL landscaped our entire garden while dog sitting for a week - what do I do?' UPDATED

Now for the update. In the morning my husband spoke to MIL alone and laid out how this was really inappropriate for her to make changes to our garden without permission or even notification. He said she offered some explanations as to why she did it, but did acknowledge it wasn’t right to go ahead and cut down trees without asking.

He posed the question many of you suggested of how would she feel if we looked after her home and repainted a room, or chopped a tree down in her garden, or removed a fence? I think that made her realise. He asked her to speak to me directly and apologise as I said to him I needed an apology and for her to acknowledge that what she did was wrong.