'AITA for calling out my MIL after she trash talked me at a family gathering?'

During the gathering, I was in the kitchen getting more drinks when I overheard MIL talking to some of the other relatives. And what does she say? That the party was “thrown together last minute,” that the decorations looked “cheap,” and that the food was “boring” and “probably store-bought.” Then she laughed and said, “This is why I didn’t bother hosting. I knew she wouldn’t be able to pull it off properly.”

I felt like I had just been slapped. I walked right in and said, “Wow, MIL. For someone who refused to host, you sure have a lot to say about my effort.” The whole room went silent. She tried to laugh it off, but I wasn’t done. I told her that if she had such high standards, maybe she should have hosted instead of dumping it on me and then talking crap behind my back.