'My MIL tried to break me and my partner up with cruel "prank." It backfired.' UPDATED 3X

A man shared the story of his mother-in-law from hell. And it's a bumpy ride, so buckle up!

Part 1: "Kicked out my MIL"

In his original post, he writes:

My boyfriend and me, we’re a gay couple, we’re together for 4 years now. Since gay marriage is not legal where we live, we won’t be able to get married but still, I have a MIL. And a quite nasty one. When her son told her he’s gay, she didn’t believe him.