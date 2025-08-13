'AITA for not letting my MIL take credit for naming my daughter in front of family?'

I was confused and asked what she meant. My SIL said my MIL had been the one to recommend the name. My MIL then said she had mentioned it was a good name. I was stunned for a second and then made it clear that I had come up with the name, that I had known of it for years, and that my husband also knew of the character.

I said we had been set on that name from the start and there were no recommendations involved. I asked my husband to confirm, which he did, although uncomfortably. My MIL said names are a collective family effort and that everyone pitched in, but I repeated that this particular name was very dear to me and was one I had chosen. (Maybe I should not have brought it up again, and that is why I am here.)