'My MIL wanted to put a million dollar life insurance policy on my husband in secret.' MAJOR UPDATE

No one wants to assume the worst of someone, but sometimes you have to go there in order to keep yourself safe.

In a popular post in the Relationships subreddit, a woman shared her concerns over her MIL's obsession with getting life insurance for her husband. She wrote:

"My [25F] MIL [45F] wants to put a million dollar life insurance policy on my husband [27M] and didn't want me to know!"

Okay, this is going to sound crazy, believe me I know it is. That's why I am asking for advice. So my husband and I have been married a little less than a year and together for 7 years. His MIL is pretty insane, she is a hoarder, extremely needy towards her son, a liar and willing to do anything to make any situation full of drama and about her. I really do not know where to begin with this.