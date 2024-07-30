'AITA for being mad that my MIL wanted pictures of just my husband, his mistress and their baby?'

AITA for being upset and feeling disrespected after my mother in law wanted pictures of just my husband, his mistress, and their oopsy baby?

Important-Rip-9882 writes:

Right after my husband and I got married, he was served with paternity papers for a child he did not know about. A month before our engagement, a year before, he had cheated on me with some random girl who was his “friend.”

She got pregnant and never told him. I think she knew about me. Yes, I know I should have left, but I have been trying to make it work. I am now pregnant with his baby.

For the baby’s first birthday, my in-laws had her birthday party. The baby and the baby’s mother live in another state. At the birthday party, my mother-in-law kept saying she wanted pictures of just my husband, the mistress, and the baby, and we had brushed her off.