'AITA for being mad that my MIL wanted pictures of just my husband, his mistress and their baby?'

Important-Rip-9882 writes:
Right after my husband and I got married, he was served with paternity papers for a child he did not know about. A month before our engagement, a year before, he had cheated on me with some random girl who was his “friend.”
She got pregnant and never told him. I think she knew about me. Yes, I know I should have left, but I have been trying to make it work. I am now pregnant with his baby.
For the baby’s first birthday, my in-laws had her birthday party. The baby and the baby’s mother live in another state. At the birthday party, my mother-in-law kept saying she wanted pictures of just my husband, the mistress, and the baby, and we had brushed her off.
Then, she wanted a picture in front of a backdrop she created. My husband stood up to take the picture and told me to come up too. My mother-in-law got upset, saying she just wanted pictures of the three of them. I didn’t say anything, but my husband responded that she was doing too much. He knew I was already uncomfortable. I sat down, and pictures were taken.
This had already dampened the mood. Eventually, my mother-in-law ended up crying and running out of the room. She came back, saying she felt disrespected. In response, I cut her off and told her coldly that I didn’t want drama. I went outside to calm down. They all thought that I was going to leave, but I came back in.
I let this go and even afterward still tried to be amicable, such as inviting them over for family meals. Eventually, other issues with my mother-in-law surfaced. I am trying to keep this short, so I won’t get into detail now. She and I ended up going to dinner to clear the air.
We started talking about the other issues. She started saying she is never disrespectful. I cut her off by telling her that what she did at the baby’s party was extremely disrespectful and hurtful. She said the conversation was done, and she was not talking anymore. So, I left after trying to pay the tab.
Afterward, I sent her a text about boundaries, which included not disrespecting me around his mistress again. I told her that due to my pregnancy, my mental health right now is what matters. I am a high-risk pregnancy, and I already had a couple of miscarriage scares.
She never responded. Eventually, my father-in-law got involved and said that it wasn’t her intent to be disrespectful as an apology. He said the picture was for the baby, so it wasn’t disrespectful. However, they now feel disrespected, feel like I only care about my feelings, and that I am being one-sided.
Was I disrespectful? Am I the a&^$ole for being upset and feeling disrespected after my mother-in-law wanted pictures of just my husband, his mistress, and their oopsy baby?
Here are the top comments:
Ashamed_Pumpkin3 says:
Why are you not angry at your husband?
Useful-Video1992 says:
This is why you don't stay with someone who cheats.
Glass_Ear0849 says:
Your husband cheated on you and had a baby with someone else and you are worried about your MIL and a picture?!
CATTYBAG says:
Every single person in this story hates you. Including yourself.
