'My mom admits she resents me for needing therapy when she started blending our family. AITA?'

It wasn't intentional either but I would get so worked up I'd puke a ton. My mom talked to me about it and I got mad about her letting them take over our life and I told her I hated how much we saw them and I didn't want that and they weren't my family and they needed to stay away from dad's family and stuff like that.

Mom walked away and didn't address it for weeks. I don't know how long it was exactly but she was distant for weeks and then she said she had decided to send me to a therapist. I did a few sessions alone with the therapist and she included my mom in two and then went back to just me.