'My mom called me selfish over an incident that happened when I was teenager. AITA or is she?' UPDATED 3X

"My mom (52F) called me (28F) selfish over an incident that happened when I was teenager. AITAH or is she?"

I (28F) was visiting my mom this weekend and I turned a video on while we crafted, Smosh's new video. One of the first videos they cover is on the story of a mother losing her daughter's Louis Vuitton bag. We listened to it and I said it sounded similar to the "phone incident" when I was younger. My mom got really defensive, said that I was selfish as a teenager and I am acting selfish now.

We argued for a bit and she said "I wonder what the internet would think of our story". So, I decided to find out. For my 15th birthday, my grandpa sent me a new smart phone in the mail. I was incredibly excited about it and my mom was really upset.