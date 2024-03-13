Woman tells 'weird' mom she can't be alone with her grandson for giving him water. AITA?

I immediately took my child from her and informed her that she will no longer be watching the baby alone. I explained that she constantly oversteps my boundaries and does everything I ask her not to do.

Now, she's not talking to me and has accused me of making her feel like a bad parent and grandparent. AITA? Is there something I should be doing to make her talk to me?

Here are some of the top comments:

diminishingpatience says:

NTA (Not the A^#@ole). "I did with you and you survived." This is an incredibly low standard for her to be proud of maintaining.

Austen-aficionado says: