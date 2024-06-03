'My mom cheated on my dad and left him for his best friend. I finally found out the truth.' MAJOR UPDATE

He told me that, he knew that his depression and anxiety issues plus his PTSD would make him to be unfit parents. And he never wanted to ruin the relationship between me and my mom because he knew I loved my mom and his ex best friend loved me and would take care of me more than he would. He said that it was not my fault and forgave me and he was happy I found out.

I want to make it up to my dad, but I don't know how. Please help.

TL;DR: Mom cheated and left dad for his best friend. Made him look bad, I grew a resentment towards him now I want to make it up to him.