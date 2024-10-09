'AITA for cutting off my mom after she crashed my first date in two years?'

So, I told her about the date (which I now realize was my first mistake). She seemed way too excited about it—kept asking me what I was going to wear, where we were going, etc. She even offered to drop me off, which I politely declined because I’m 19, and I think I can manage getting to a cafe on my own, thanks.

The date was going well! He was really sweet, and we were having a nice time. About 30 minutes in, I noticed someone familiar walking into the cafe. It was my mom. She spotted us, came over, and sat down at our table.