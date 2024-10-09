'AITA for cutting off my mom after she crashed my first date in two years?'

Overall_Advice4511 says:
So, I’m (19F) not the most social person. I’ve struggled with anxiety for years, and this was going to be my first date since high school. I met a guy through mutual friends, we’d been texting for a couple of weeks, and I finally felt comfortable enough to meet up with him.
My mom and I have always had a bit of a rocky relationship. She’s super protective, to the point where I sometimes feel like I can’t breathe. Ever since I was a kid, she’s always wanted to know where I am, who I’m with, and what I’m doing, and I get it—she’s a mom. But sometimes it’s too much, like when she’ll text me 10 times in a row if I don’t answer within 5 minutes.
So, I told her about the date (which I now realize was my first mistake). She seemed way too excited about it—kept asking me what I was going to wear, where we were going, etc. She even offered to drop me off, which I politely declined because I’m 19, and I think I can manage getting to a cafe on my own, thanks.
The date was going well! He was really sweet, and we were having a nice time. About 30 minutes in, I noticed someone familiar walking into the cafe. It was my mom. She spotted us, came over, and sat down at our table.
I was mortified. She started making small talk with him, asking him where he was from, what his intentions were, basically giving him the third degree right in front of me. I couldn’t even look at him—I just wanted to disappear. He was clearly uncomfortable, and after about 10 minutes, he made an excuse to leave.
After he left, I freaked out on her, telling her she had no right to show up and ruin my date. Her response? “I was just making sure he was good enough for you. You should be grateful I care so much.”
I haven’t spoken to her since, and I feel like I’m suffocating in my own house. My dad says I’m overreacting and should apologize because “she just loves me,” but I’m so angry I don’t know how to move past this. AITA for cutting her off?
Shoddy-Brother-2064 says:
NTA, I understand just from this how you could feel like you are suffocating. Distance between you and your mother would be healthy for you. How can you grow to your potential in her shade?
Beanerho says:
NTA. Sorry but your mom sounds creepy as hell. It was so inappropriate for her to show up at your date, let alone sit at the table and start questioning the guy.
Jovon35 says:
NTA. Your mom was incredibly inappropriate. She seems emotionally immature and that does not make for a good parenting experience. Whatever consequences you decide to enact are justified.
Mary_loves_cats12 says:
NTA, your mom is clearly way to attached to you. I would try and look for a part time job to save up some cash so you can move out and she cant keep tracking you like this. Also, check your phone or things you have for a tracker since there is a high chance she got one if she was able to find where you were so easily.