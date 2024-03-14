'AITA for telling my mom to keep her monster after she told me I was going to be responsible for my autistic brother?'

"My mom created a brat and expects me to take care of him."

Rose537 writes:

I (29f) got married to my husband (29m) last month. I have two older sisters (33 and 35) and a younger brother (24) who has autism. I don't have a good relationship with my mom, because my brother became her whole life.

I saw how she was spoiling him at the cost of me and my sisters (like, buying him whatever he wanted but we had to "earn the money" if we wanted something, even canceling plans like my college graduation trip because he wanted to stay).

He was also never taught any chores and threw a tantrum when he was asked to do simple things like cleaning dishes. The argument was always, "You must understand: he has autism." So I was so happy to move out and live with my partner.