'AITA for not helping my injured mom after I found out she cut me out of her will?'

How big a deal can this be? This woman is the most accident- and illness-prone human you'll meet. And it's all for real: in the last few years, it's been a head-on car collision, cancer twice, another car accident (t-boned), and pneumonia. She wasn't like this growing up - just since retiring.

So even staying the least amount of days (to the point of having to go back once when the caregiver I found flaked) ... I've burned through PTO, cashed in savings, and left the kids to have milestones without me.

And usually, when I'm with her, she talks on and on about my "golden" brother - see how he hung that new picture when he was here? He's so handy! It's annoying as hell, but I've had a lifetime to get used to it.