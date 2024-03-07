'AITA for upsetting my mom for preferring my 'disabled' dad over my stepsiblings after she divorced him because of his brain damage?'

My mom later married a man named Jason. I reacted poorly when she first told me about him, and I also struggled with the news of the divorce. I was angry. My mom insisted it was for the best. Jason moved in, and they married. We then discovered he had a 4-year-old daughter (he didn't know), who also moved in. Mom and Jason went on to have two more children together.

One major issue is that my mom expected me to see Jason as my new dad and encouraged me to distance myself from my biological father. She even attempted to restrict my contact with him, but the courts intervened, granting me visitation rights several times a month.

Mom believes I would have a better life if I accepted Jason as my father figure. Jason has expressed his hurt over my preference for my biological dad.