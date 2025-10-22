'My mom expects me to care for her in her old age, AITA if I tell her to figure it out herself?'

This is excellent advise if she is in patient for the surgery, presuming she is discharged on a weekday (I had zero help, when I needed it badly, when my late husband was discharged on a Sunday after being very ill - promises of someone coming the next day didn’t happen- it was Friday).

I had hip replacement surgery a month ago. My surgeon does it out-patient which is extremely common (and I preferred it that way). But, that means no social services. His office does say to have someone with you overnight for 48 hours. The best rehab facilities here closed, and remaining ones have gotten really bad.

However, none of this is OP’s problem. Mom neglected her. Mom wasted all her money. Mom cut off all her friends. Mom can figure it out on her own. Medicaid might pay for help. She will not necessarily be confined to her apartment for 4 weeks. She won’t be able to drive, but she can take public transportation.