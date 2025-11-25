'AITA for not wanting a relationship with my mom after I found out she had an affair?'

Things I brushed off before suddenly came back and hit me because I look almost exactly like my dad. He is six feet tall, I am six foot two, we both have dark hair or at least he used to before he lost it.

She called him ugly, and then I would look in the mirror and think she meant me too. That really affected me. I even started thinking about plastic surgery and had an online consultation, which is something I never cared about before.

Once I understood everything, I started avoiding her. I made excuses like saying I was busy or tired when really I felt physically sick thinking about seeing her. My chest would get tight and I would feel nauseous. I stayed with my dad most of the time and that felt easier.