'AITA for cutting off my mom after I caught my boyfriend cheating on me with her?'

My boyfriend cheated on me with my mother and now my grandparents are mad at me for cutting her off.

ClaraZert writes:

My boyfriend (18) is now my (18F) ex, obviously. But we were together when he cheated on me with my mom (42). This hurts even more because she was the one who encouraged me to ask him out. He and I have been best friends since we were 13. When we were 16, she told me to stop being afraid and pursue him.

I found out about their affair last week when I came home much earlier than expected (the professor was sick and canceled the lecture). I caught them red-handed. Mom tried to apologize and said that she ‘just wanted to feel young again.’ I still blocked her anyway.