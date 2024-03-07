'AITA for telling my mom I won't talk to her after she hid my college acceptance from me?'

She hid it from me. I lost access to my email for a while, so I was relying on using her account to check for responses. But for a while, she wouldn't let me check, and she just said I didn't get any responses yet, and I believed her.

The other day, she went to the washroom, and I got into her phone and I saw the email. I yelled more than I ever had, I swore at her for the first time in my life, and I told her I'd pay for college myself. I said she's the worst thing that ever happened to me and once I was gone, I would never speak to her again.