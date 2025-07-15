'My mom wants to invite my ex who I cheated on to my wedding. My fiance is furious.' UPDATED 3X

TKyzr wrote:

NTA. Your mother is the one holding this wedding hostage. No one, including your ex, thinks she should go. Your mother is alone in this. If this is her hill to die on, it’s a stupid one. Honor her ultimatum and let her stay home over this.

She thinks you’ll cave. Unless you’re leaving something out, no one will cut ties with you but possibly her. Again, over something stupid.

P.S. your mother hasn’t forgiven your cheating on your ex. She is not past it.