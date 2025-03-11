"AITA for telling my narcissist mother that she's the annoying one in the family?'

A few weeks ago, one of my cousins and her husband had a baby, and they named their daughter Riley—which is my name. I liked it. It made me feel like my cousin must really like me if she thought giving her kid the same name as me was a good idea.

Another part of me liked that my mom hadn’t ruined what the rest of the family thinks of me. But when my mom heard? She flipped out over a girl being given a "boy name"—especially when it’s her son’s name.