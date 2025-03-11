"AITA for telling my narcissist mother that she's the annoying one in the family?'

BadSure6955 writes:
My mom's side of the family is super close and sees each other all the time. I'm talking all different generations and extended branches too. Unfortunately, my mom is that one really annoying and judgmental family member who likes to insert her opinion into everything and judges openly.
She and my aunt basically stopped talking when I (16M) was 5 because my aunt named her first child Rosalie, and my mom hated the name. She thought it was a bad name for an adult and told my aunt so much that they fought over it.
My mom has pressured relatives to share their baby names early so she could decide if they were "good" or "bad." She questions people about the degrees they’re pursuing or what they want their careers to look like. A couple of my cousins didn’t go to college, and my mom judges that too. She’s just that family member.
A few weeks ago, one of my cousins and her husband had a baby, and they named their daughter Riley—which is my name. I liked it. It made me feel like my cousin must really like me if she thought giving her kid the same name as me was a good idea.
Another part of me liked that my mom hadn’t ruined what the rest of the family thinks of me. But when my mom heard? She flipped out over a girl being given a "boy name"—especially when it’s her son’s name.
My mom has been such an a*%#ole to my cousin about it, acting like my new baby cousin’s life will be ruined forever. After she made my cousin cry, I got so mad at her and told her to stop being that family member over a name. I said, So what if I have a girl cousin with the same name as me?
I pointed out that Riley is a common name for girls, and I thought it was cool. My mom said I had no business disrespecting her, and I told her she disrespects everyone else when she’s so judgmental. My mom told me I needed to mind my own business. I think she’s such a hypocrite, but AITA?
ImaBchCaroleBaskin says:
NTA. Your mother is a narcissist.
BeeWrites_ says:
NTA. I think you can push it further and tell her to get some business and then mind it. Not sure why the adults in your family have tolerated it for so long, I’d cut her off. Also, pro tip: don’t engage with people like this.
I know it’s your mother and you likely live with her right now but anytime you come across someone like this? You are a grey rock, meaning you give them absolutely nothing emotional because it is the only way to not engage with their messy mess messes.
bubblefluffycloud says:
NTA. Your mom loves to dish it out but can’t take it. If you’re fine with the name, she needs to get over herself. Making your cousin cry over this is just ridiculous.
kmflushing says:
Your mom telling anyone else to mind their own business is the HEIGHT of hypocrisy. NTA. Good luck, kid.