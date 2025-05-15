'AITA for threatening my mom that she'll lose a third kid if she keeps up her behavior?'

I went to work the next day and came home. She began an argument with me and stated that "if I wanted to not be homeless so bad, why doesn't she leave me the house and take my sister with her." I asked if she would give me enough time to get a better job.

She said "I don't know." I told her that if she would leave me high and dry without that, which would be the same as being homeless, she would be throwing away the future she wanted for me (I would have to drop out of college to work) and I would go no-contact.