'AITA for walking out of my mom's birthday because she is obsessed with my half-siblings?'

According to mom's best friend, the death of her husband was always going to be the death of the woman and mom she was. She loved him, and she found she never loved or found happiness after him. Each new husband was a distraction at best.

The contact with my half-siblings lessened so much over time. They are not very close to mom either. But they check in on her from time to time. They speak to her occasionally. They send cards and stuff for birthdays and Christmas, for her though and not me. I attempted to make contact when I moved out by sending a follow request on social media, but they never accepted. That was it.