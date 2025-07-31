'AITA for cussing out my mom after she said I'd ruin my sister's wedding?'

Now for the story: Yesterday, I got a call from May. She said she heard I needed either my service dog or a seat at the ceremony. She told me she didn’t want my dog there. I explained that I hadn’t planned to bring him anyway because of the Georgia heat.

Then she told me she didn’t want me sitting during the ceremony because it would ruin her aesthetic and the photos. I told her I had already planned to stand and had been preparing myself for it.

She then said she didn’t want me to faint and "steal all the attention." Neither she nor our mom knows anything about my conditions, but she told me they had discussed it and come up with some options for me. She said I could either: