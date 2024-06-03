'My mom said I’m going to ruin my marriage if I don’t stop my husband from having an affair.' UPDATED 4X

[deleted] wrote:

You say you have made your position clear with your husband, but not how he responded. Does he understand he is playing with fire? It sounds like he is discounting your concerns, is this correct? I get that he may like the attention, but your neighbor is clearly making herself available to him, at least according to your post.

If this is the case, he needs to establish a clear boundary with her. Also, he needs to understand that you are the priority. So, can you elaborate: what did you say to your husband, and how did he respond?

OP responded:

Yes she is making herself very available to him. It’s all the classic stuff like mirroring him and his interests. Making notes on what he likes and becoming these things etc.

He said they’re just friends and dismissed what I said.