'AITA for telling my mom to let my cousins starve because of how they treat us?'

Fast forward to now: my mom got a job and comes home exhausted. Since then, my cousin, who has made herself the new chef, took over cooking. That would have been great if she didn’t act like we didn’t exist.

When they cook, they always seem to “run out” of food right before it gets to my mom, my brother, and me. Like clockwork. Every single time. But when my mom cooked? Same size meals, same pot, and magically everyone was fed.

There were even second servings. Even leftovers. So yes, it feels intentional. And yes, we’ve noticed. But we never made it an issue because my mom would always make sure we had something on the side or order food if needed.