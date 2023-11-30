Mother kicks teen daughter out of the house then destroys her wedding dress; mom laughs at her despair.

Today, after two years of fighting with my mother, the threat of police and courts finally caused her to fold. She doesn't want legal trouble as it would make her perfect image crumble in front of her.

I had to go to my grandmother to get a recording of her stating it was mine. Keep in mind my grandmother is 92 and has a bad memory, yet she remembered that two years ago she gave it to me and recalls the entire day in detail.

Anyway, after all of that (which I've left out a lot), I opened the box, and it's ruined. There is thousands of dollars worth of damage. She handed me the box with the dress after going on a rant about how she spoke to grandma and anyone in the family who wants to use it should be allowed, as that's what grandma gave it to me for — to be its keeper and lend it out when wanted. FALSE.