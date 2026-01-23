'My mother-in-law is creating AI photos of me. AITA?'

Yesterday, I got a call from my parents asking if I had made the trip to see his family. Looking at Facebook, MIL had created an AI generated photo of us watching a football game with them, all in matching Jerseys. This bothered my husband too and he offered to text his mom and ask her not to create anymore AI photos of us.

I’ve always had a great relationship with MIL, and she’s always been very kind and understanding, so neither of us expected her to take that poorly. She did. She told us we were ungrateful for her, that we have always hurt her feelings when we ask for no pictures, and that we (and especially me) are too sensitive and should just let her post what she wants.