'My mother-in-law stole my gift and I'm SUPER HURT.' AITA? 'Santa's gonna suck this year.'

"AITA? My mother-in-law stole my gift and I'm SUPER HURT?"

My mother in law of 15 years asked me to lunch and finish Christmas shopping, she wasn't sure what to get my 9yr old son. We met at the video game store; they were out of my suggestion; I told her of another game (I had already purchased for my son but planned on sending it back to make it easier on MIL).

Next store - I'm adding things to my cart for my kids; she is asking who they are for and PULLING THEM OUT OF MY CART INTO HERS. I nicely was like; "if you keep taking the stuff I'm gonna buy, Santa's gonna suck this year" she didn't seem to care.