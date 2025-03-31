'My mother-in-law told me not to breastfeed my baby in my OWN house.' AITA?

↵ "AITA for flashing my mother-in-law after she told me not to breastfeed my baby in my own house?"

I recently had a baby and have been breastfeeding her regularly. My MIL came over on short-notice while I was doing chores around the house. She picked some things from our garden and chatted with me and my husband. She sat down and started watching the news on the tv.

I ended up watching TV a bit later too, and I was tired. My baby started getting fussy. I pulled down my top to start nursing her. My MIL swung her head to me and gave me a look. She huffed and said "really? around me?? I'll just get naked too and have it all hanging out huh" and rolled her eyes at me.