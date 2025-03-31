'My mother-in-law told me not to breastfeed my baby in my OWN house.' AITA?

I recently had a baby and have been breastfeeding her regularly. My MIL came over on short-notice while I was doing chores around the house. She picked some things from our garden and chatted with me and my husband. She sat down and started watching the news on the tv.
I ended up watching TV a bit later too, and I was tired. My baby started getting fussy. I pulled down my top to start nursing her. My MIL swung her head to me and gave me a look. She huffed and said "really? around me?? I'll just get naked too and have it all hanging out huh" and rolled her eyes at me.
This isn't the first time she's done something like this. And the last time she made a comment while she was here for the day I just took my baby into another room. Then my husband bought me a cover but my baby doesn't like it when I use it. This time I just had enough. I didn't have it "all hanging out" and I was doing it pretty discreetly, not facing her.
I was tired and wasn't really thinking. I just pulled off my top and stood up right in front of her and told her "I'll feed my baby when I want in my house." She just stared at me and I added "if you don't like it you can leave." I sat back down and she said "I can't believe this girl" and got up and left.
My husband was there and afterwards said I didn't have to go that far. He said MIL texted him angrily. But I was just tired in the moment and all I was thinking about was just feeding my baby. AITA here?
avid-learner-bot said:
Tbh NTA... your MIL was being such a hater. I'm so done with relatives who think they can boss us around about parenting decisions. Next time, just tell her to f off if she can't handle seeing you breastfeed in the comfort of your own home.
SignificantOrange139 said:
NTA. She needs to f off. She can watch the news in her own home. And if your husband doesn't get a f-ing spine, I'd send him packing to his mommy too.
mileyxmorax said:
NTA, you're feeding your baby how can she even make comments like that, you're in your own home feeding your baby if she doesn't like it she doesn't have to be around the child and your husband should have your back and tell her to take a step back or stop visiting.
No_Photograph_4677 said:
Any reason your husband didn't say something directly to her if he was there? He should have also stood up for you in that moment against his redic. mother.
Travel8061 said:
Nta. Your husband should have supported you. It's YOUR house and she's the one showing up, unannounced. Feed your baby how you like. If she doesn't like it she doesn't have to look Orr she can leave.
Ok_Homework_7621 said:
NTA. Your husband needs to grow a pair. MIL needs to apologize before she's allowed back into the house and even then no more unannounced visits since it's obviously not working. Announced and pre-approved visits end if the baby needs to eat.