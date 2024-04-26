'My mum asked me to watch my siblings for a week. It’s been 9 weeks.' UPDATED 5X

I knew she was having a hard time but reading her messages to our mum has broken me and i just want to stop her hurting so much💔💔💔 She basically hates me right now so comforting her is very hard bc she will not open up even a bit and whenever i speak to her about it she acts like she doesn't care.

Idk what to do or say to her😭 Meanwhile my older sister just calls me periodically to tell me she wishes she could help but she cant bc of a list of reasons including but not limited to her not being able to face being around our youngest sister bc our parents said she was her replacement and older sis cant get over it.