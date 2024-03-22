'My mum asked me to watch my siblings for a week. It’s been 9 weeks.' UPDATED 3X

When your family isn't supportive, sometimes you need to turn to the world at large for advice. Luckily, the internet is always down for that.

In a popular post on the Advice subreddit, a woman asked for advice on how to handle the responsibility of her siblings. She wrote:

"My mum asked me to watch my siblings for a week. It’s been 9 weeks."

My mum went out two days before Christmas and then text me 12 hours later saying she would be gone for a week and for me to have the kids. She hasn’t come back since. So almost 9 weeks. I have heard from her 3 times total and she is saying she isn’t coming back any time soon, she just keeps sending money.