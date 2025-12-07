'AITA for leaving the hospital early after my mum and sister completely ignored me and my husband and humiliated us?'

Once the doctor arrived to explain to my mum what treatment she would get she introduced my sister as her daughter and us as her neighbours. I was so upset and humiliated.

I said in Greek since you said that I’m out don’t ever contact me for help you have your only daughter that will do everything. My husband and I walked out not before I tell the doctor who I really am. He wasn’t impressed with my mums lies.

My mil called that night to asked what happened and she told me that my mum tells everyone that my sister does everything for her while I do nothing for her. That is a lie I’ve done a lot for my mum which my mil agrees.