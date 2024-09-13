'AITA for not giving my neighbors kids their inheritance after he willed it to me?'

Practical-Ball-9415 writes:
I had a neighbor, Grappa, who was more like family than just the man next door. After my dad died when I was 4, he became a huge part of our lives, constantly helping my mom and me—financially and emotionally. Grappa’s own kids lived states away and hardly ever visited, maybe 10 times in 24 years. He was lonely, and I became the closest thing he had to a grandson.
In the last few months of his life, things got really bad. He lost control of his body and couldn’t speak anymore. My mom moved in to care for him after doctors recommended in-home care, and I was there every day after classes.
His kids didn’t even show up until he was in the hospital, 3 weeks before he passed. After he died, they stayed at his house while we waited for the will to be read (the lawyer had already sent notices, and I was initially surprised I received one).
I was floored when the will revealed Grappa left me his 3-bedroom apartment in the city (which he had bought some years ago as an investment and was renting out) and $50k, while his own kids got $75k and his personal possessions.
The kicker? Grappa willed his house to be sold, with the money going to charity and his grandkids’ college funds. They were livid and had a meltdown instantly but couldn't contest the will because it was watertight.
After the reading, his kids approached me privately. They told me to "do the right thing" and give them the apartment. They even offered me $50k under the table to hand it over, saying it was their rightful inheritance. I refused the ridiculously low offer.
They then became vulgar and threatening, and rather personal about my mom's relationship with Grappa. I wasn’t actually willing for all these complications, and I was actually thinking of a favorable negotiation. This was the last straw that broke my back. I told them to go f%#k themselves, I’m keeping it.
One of them threatened to go public (for what, I don’t know, but she is a reporter), smear my reputation, and make it seem like my mom and I manipulated a lonely old man into giving me everything.
I'm holding my ground, and now they’re accusing me of taking advantage of him. Friends and even some family members are telling me I should've just taken their offer to avoid drama. I told them to f%^k right off too. I've lawyered up, just in case, and have kept records carefully. Am I selfish? Am I greedy? AITAH?
Here are the top comments:
Pretty865-Artwork says:
NTA If she "goes public" you can sue her for defamation and get all her inheritance.
_iron_butterfly_ says:
NTA - It would be disrespectful to not abide by his last testament. My husband and I are in our mid- 40s. The person/people who help care for us in our old age... will inherit a fortune and a house.
sassy-gurl32 says:
You're not the a%#^ole. Grappa chose you because of your close relationship. His kids only showed up at the end and are now trying to exploit the situation. Stick to your decision.
Love_Baby0032 says:
Inheritance is like a final gift from someone. If they gave it to you, it’s your call, no guilt needed.
