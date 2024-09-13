'AITA for not giving my neighbors kids their inheritance after he willed it to me?'

I was floored when the will revealed Grappa left me his 3-bedroom apartment in the city (which he had bought some years ago as an investment and was renting out) and $50k, while his own kids got $75k and his personal possessions.

The kicker? Grappa willed his house to be sold, with the money going to charity and his grandkids’ college funds. They were livid and had a meltdown instantly but couldn't contest the will because it was watertight.

After the reading, his kids approached me privately. They told me to "do the right thing" and give them the apartment. They even offered me $50k under the table to hand it over, saying it was their rightful inheritance. I refused the ridiculously low offer.