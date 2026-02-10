"AITA for yelling at my neighbor over his constantly blaring car alarm?"

I (36M) live with my wife in a suburb. Our neighbors Dan and wife (couples in their 40s) are nice. We’ve been next to each other for five years with no problems. They have a 10 year old boy.

In the past three months every Saturday and Sunday morning at about 7:30AM their car alarm goes off. Full sirens, honking, the whole deal. It lasts exactly one minute. It was wrecking our weekend sleep.

After a few weeks I asked Dan about it politely when I saw him outside. He said “Oh that old thing? It’s sensitive to the morning dew I think. Sorry” That was it. No fix just an apology that changed nothing. Another month went by and same thing.