'AITA for calling the cops on my neighbor for recording me? He says he's filming himself.'

AITA for calling the police on my creepy neighbor?

ThrowRAxylophone writes:

I’m a young woman living alone in a studio apartment with a courtyard view, so when I look out the window there’s another apartment complex. For a few months now, I’ve noticed this one male neighbor staring at me very often throughout the day and pulling out his phone to seemingly record/take pictures when I change or when I’m in my pajamas.

I now try to keep the blinds closed as often as possible, but I don’t have AC, and I really need to have the windows open as it gets really hot in here (they open inwards, so I can’t open the window if the blinds are down).