'AITA for reporting my neighbor after they pulled some passive aggressive nonsense.'

"AITA for reporting my neighbor after they left me a 'polite' note?"

Academic_Gas6058 writes:

I (34M) live in a semi-detached house and got new neighbors about six months ago—a couple around my age. They have a beagle that they leave alone all day while they’re at work, and it barks. Constantly. From about 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

I work from home, and the barking is loud enough to hear through the walls. It’s incredibly distracting and, frankly, annoying as hell. For the first few months, I just put up with it, assuming the dog was still settling in. But it never stopped.