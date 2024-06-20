'AITA for excluding my neighbors because I couldn't stand their demon three-year-old?'

He says, “Oh, sorry, I’ll come get him.” Well, the next day he’s at it again. I counted 15 times. My kid is at school, so he can’t even play anyway. This goes on, and I continue to ask the dad to figure something out for several weeks.

My mom comes to pick me up for a doctor appointment a couple of weeks later. My ring doorbell goes off, and I see Zach chasing my neighbor’s cat on my porch. It then shows the cat jumping over my fence. Zach goes into the back alleyway behind my home, opens our gate, and goes into the dog door that leads into my garage!