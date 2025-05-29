'AITA for telling my neighbor that her 18 year old son keeps asking me out on a date?'

LabOneZZ writes:
I (44F) said "NO" both times he asked. My neighbor's son (18M) turned 18 the Sunday before last. He asked me out on a date the first time that Wednesday, and then again that Friday. I have a son (23M), and if he were to ask out any neighborhood mom, I’d expect her to tell me.
So I told my neighbor (41F) what her son did. She said she appreciated me telling her. The next time I saw her son, he was in his yard while I was in mine. His face looked normal, until he noticed me. As soon as he saw me, he looked enraged.
I’ve been neighbors with them for four years. His parents are married. He graduated high school but isn’t in college. He said he wants to take a year off to try working in his father’s (49M) industry before deciding whether or not college is necessary.
As for me, besides my son who has his own apartment, I have a daughter (16F), and I share custody with my ex-husband (51M). I followed up with his mom to ask how her talk with him went. Even though she was the one recounting it, she sounded unnecessarily combative.
She said she confronted him about asking me out twice. Everyone agrees that I said "no thank you" both times. He told her he knew he made a huge mistake when I said no the second time. He claimed he only asked again because I was smiling and playing with my hair the first time.
She bluntly asked if an older woman had ever done something horrible to him, and he said no. He accused her of making things weird. She asked him what was wrong with him for asking out a woman his mom’s age. He said he’s just a normal guy.
Then he said he doesn’t like me anymore because I “snitched” on him to his mom. He added that he plans to move out and get an apartment since everyone is treating him like a child for still living at home. That’s where their conversation ended.
The mom told me she’s annoyed that the dad found it hilarious their son asked me out. I just listened and didn’t criticize how she handled it. I had expected her to be gentle, but she wasn’t. My neighbor still wants to be friends with me despite everything. I’m not sure if we can stay friends long-term. Maybe once her son moves out, things will be less awkward.
KronkLaSworda says:
NTA. He's mad because his mom gave him an ear full.
OP responded:
If my son did that when he was 18, I don't think I would yell at him. I would be concerned. My neighbor didn't seem mad when I told her. She looked more concerned than mad.
Juncti says:
NTA - the earlier he learns no means no the better for any women he's with in the future.
ThisWordJabroni says:
For people acting shocked, have you lived under a f&$*ing rock your whole life? Of course younger people are still attracted to hot older people. That's normal. Acting on it or even being pushy is different, but maybe google The Graduate to see how this has been a thing for decades.