'AITA for telling my neighbor that her 18 year old son keeps asking me out on a date?'

As for me, besides my son who has his own apartment, I have a daughter (16F), and I share custody with my ex-husband (51M). I followed up with his mom to ask how her talk with him went. Even though she was the one recounting it, she sounded unnecessarily combative.

She said she confronted him about asking me out twice. Everyone agrees that I said "no thank you" both times. He told her he knew he made a huge mistake when I said no the second time. He claimed he only asked again because I was smiling and playing with my hair the first time.