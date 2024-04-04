'AITA for kicking my neighbors out of my daughters b'day party for inviting themselves?'

Brilliant_Sound3258 writes:

Yesterday was my daughter’s 8th birthday, and we hosted a princess-themed party. The only people invited were family or family friends. My relationship with my neighbors is average. We exchange waves if we see each other, but otherwise, we don't engage in conversation or anything else.

During my daughter’s birthday party, held in our semi-fenced yard, I began to distribute cupcakes to the children. While doing so, I noticed that two kids were definitely not invited because they weren’t my nieces/nephews or the children of family friends.

It then dawned on me that they were my neighbors' kids. I paused in cupcake distribution to ask why they were there, and one of the kids just shrugged and said, “my mommy said I could go”.