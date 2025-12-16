'My neighbour tried to invite herself into my house while I have a new baby. AITA?'

There are reasons her family does not come around. And it's not because they were "busy." You showed her kindness, she smelled weakness. And has been walking all over you since.

You are a parent now. Stop setting your family on fire, to keep anyone else warm. Lock the damn door. Put up a ring cam, and only answer to who you want, when you want. Your mental health will thank you.

OP responded:

THIS!! Amazing when you put it this way! I need to set the example!

A_Pinladen wrote: