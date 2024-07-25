'Is it fair for my partner to close our relationship because I found someone to date? She opened it in the first place!' UPDATED 2x

In the meantime, a co-worker introduced me to his cousin, Pam (24F). I explained my situation, and after some thought, she was in for some casual dating. Less than two weeks later, we are spending four nights a week together.

Physical touch is both our love languages, and the contact and PDA are like electricity between us. We also weren't using barriers, which had a negative effect on my intimacy with Julie.

All of a sudden, Julie says we need to fix things and prioritize each other more, and maybe cut back on our time with our other partners. I know her mom is on her case about getting the wedding back on track. And the barrier issue gets discussed a lot.