'AITA because my new boyfriend doesn’t want to be snowed in with me and so I’m rethinking the relationship?' UPDATED

It comes time for our date before the storm hits (tonight) and he messages me 20 minutes before our date that he had something come up and so our plans fell through. I again was super upset and disappointed and I’ve now told him to give me some space to think.

He frequently cancels our plans because he wants to game or because he falls asleep. This is the 3rd week in a row where we have made plans that fell through because of something unforeseen on his end.

I’ve talked to him about his inconsistency, and he says that he is trying to figure out a lot of stuff and he hopes I will wait for him because he wants me to be by his side as he figures it all out.