'AITA for teaching a 3 year old that the world doesn't revolve around her at my kid's birthday?'

Bb89101 writes:
Okay, so my (26F) husband's (30M) family is really the only family we have. We celebrate holidays and birthdays with only them. My niece (almost 3) is his sister’s daughter. She was the first grandchild until my daughter came along, who just turned 1.
Last week was my daughter’s birthday, and I refused to let my niece near the cake. For context, my niece is the center of attention at every event. On Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Christmas, Easter, and every other holiday, she makes everyone sing happy birthday to her whenever it is time for dessert.
Even on other people’s birthdays, she has to sit in their lap while everyone sings to her, using her name instead of the actual birthday person's. She also insists on blowing out the candles.
I do not want to teach my daughter to behave that way toward others, so I do not want others doing it to her. Yes, I judge silently in my head, but I have NEVER said anything to my niece or her mom.
At my daughter’s birthday, when it was time for the cake, I was sitting with her in my lap and my niece confidently came over to take her usual place in front of the cake. I had already told my husband not to let her do that, because I wanted our daughter to have her moment, and we wanted photos and videos too. So my husband picked her up, brought her back to her mom, and said she was not going near the cake.
My niece started screaming and would not let anyone sing. She was wailing and crying. Everyone was telling us to just let her stand in front of the cake or blow out the candle. They kept asking what the big deal was. But we refused.
Eventually, my mother-in-law took my niece outside so we could sing happy birthday and get it over with. Now everyone in the family says we were being ridiculous and that it was not that serious.
And yes, I agree it is not a huge deal. I do not care how my sister-in-law chooses to parent. But in this situation, I felt that letting my niece take over would go against my parenting values.
Growing up, I remember other kids blowing out my candles, and honestly, it made me feel like my day was not really mine. Maybe that sounds silly, but I want my daughter to feel like her moments are truly special and just for her. I know she is only 1, but I think it is good to start early and set the tone for future birthdays. So no, I do not regret my decision. But am I the a^%#ole?
MarionberryPlus8474 says:
NTA, what is ridiculous is how an entire extended family is terrified of a three year old girl! She won’t “let” you sing Happy Birthday? She “needs” to blow out the candle? WTH is wrong with her parents, and the rest of the family, that this child, alone in all the world, is never told NO? Jesus. What is going to happen when she’s six? Sixteen? Your SIL is raising a monster and the rest of your family is complicit in it.
Ok_Surprise_2746 says:
NTA. Your SIL is raising an entitled brat. She’s not teaching her boundaries and basic respect for other people. Her behavior will only worsen as she gets older. When she is no longer invited to kids Birthday parties, her parents are the ones to blame. They’re felling her, she needs to be taught that everything isn’t about her.'
FoxxFluxx say:
NTA. Niece is spoiled and entitled. She's being set up for some serious difficulties in life by her enabling parents.
Spiritual-Bridge3027 says:
Your niece is a young kid but she is definitely old enough to be taught that the world doesn’t revolve around her and this occasion was a perfect start. You are absolutely NTA.