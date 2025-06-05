'AITA for teaching a 3 year old that the world doesn't revolve around her at my kid's birthday?'

I do not want to teach my daughter to behave that way toward others, so I do not want others doing it to her. Yes, I judge silently in my head, but I have NEVER said anything to my niece or her mom.

At my daughter’s birthday, when it was time for the cake, I was sitting with her in my lap and my niece confidently came over to take her usual place in front of the cake. I had already told my husband not to let her do that, because I wanted our daughter to have her moment, and we wanted photos and videos too. So my husband picked her up, brought her back to her mom, and said she was not going near the cake.