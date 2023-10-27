'My niece ruined my daughter's birthday,' fight breaks out, 'both girls were crying.' AITA? UPDATED.

This is how I knew she must've said something about my daughter for her daughter to say something, my niece won't be seeing my daughter again because she made her feel uncomfortable in her own body. No parent should here their child say they want to be lighter and no dark because people like to say hurtful things.

My niece would not be allowed over at my house or even be close to my daughter, I do blame myself for allowing her to stand on the chair because that was on me. I do see a lot of you guys upset with my child's party, if your parents didn't give a a big party and only cupcakes and told you to watch a movie then that's your own problem but my daughter party shouldn't have affected you guys that bad.