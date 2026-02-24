'My old boss maliciously complied with a request to photograph every boxcar we loaded.'

I don't know how universal this is, but for the specific factory yard they were working in, they had a particular way of making sure loads wouldn't shift in transit; they would pack all the empty space with custom-cut cardboard structures or boxes.

One day though, they were told they had a new reporting requirement; they would have to take a picture of each boxcar with the door open, after packing it, and those pictures would have to be submitted to some federal agency or other.

Like, honestly I can see some good reasons for wanting people to take those pictures, but I guess at the time it just seemed dumb to my boss and his boss at the time, because the point was to make sure they were doing it right, but even with the door open, you could only see a tiny fraction of the boxcar. He was going to roll with it, but his boss had something else in mind.