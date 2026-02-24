'My old boss maliciously complied with a request to photograph every boxcar we loaded.'

I don't know how universal this is, but for the specific factory yard they were working in, they had a particular way of making sure loads wouldn't shift in transit; they would pack all the empty space with custom-cut cardboard structures or boxes.
One day though, they were told they had a new reporting requirement; they would have to take a picture of each boxcar with the door open, after packing it, and those pictures would have to be submitted to some federal agency or other.
Like, honestly I can see some good reasons for wanting people to take those pictures, but I guess at the time it just seemed dumb to my boss and his boss at the time, because the point was to make sure they were doing it right, but even with the door open, you could only see a tiny fraction of the boxcar. He was going to roll with it, but his boss had something else in mind.
So they load up the first box car post-regulation, and his boss gives him the camera, sets up the shot, then before giving the go-ahead to take the picture, he goes over to the box car and moons the camera. He did that for every boxcar that day.
Obviously the company fired him/"gave him an early retirement", since he was pretty close to retiring already. But they had to submit that batch of pictures for the day because they were the only pictures they had, and as far as that part goes, there was zero regulatory fallout, because the pictures were technically in compliance with the regulation. There just also happened to be a guy showing his whole butt in every shot.
practicating says:
Guess the company didn't approve of him moonlighting.
Wreckingballoon says:
That's just good photography practice. Full moon for supplemental lighting.
No_Permission6405 says:
I could work with that guy.
No-Tap6886 says:
This is epically satisfying.