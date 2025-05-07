'AITA for not inviting my sister to my 12 year old's birthday because of their beef?'

So when we were planning his birthday, he himself asked me not to invite her. And to be honest, I respected that. It's his birthday. I did not want there to be drama, and I did not want him to feel uncomfortable in his own home on his birthday. So I kept her off the guest list.

Now she’s furious. She found out through our mom, of course, and she texted me saying I’m “turning my own family against her” and “letting a child control adult decisions.” She says I’m setting a dangerous precedent by allowing a kid to "ban" people from family events.