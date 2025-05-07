'AITA for not inviting my sister to my 12 year old's birthday because of their beef?'

prettiesthihi says:
I (35F) have three sons. My oldest just turned 12, and we had a small birthday party for him with family and a few close friends. Everything went absolutely fantastic, except now I'm being accused of being petty and "splitting the family."
Here's the context: my son and my younger sister (29F) have had a bad relationship going on for some time now. It started sometime last year when she made some really hurtful comments about him being "too sensitive" and "entitled" when he was going through a hard time emotionally.
His dad and I divorced, and it really hit him hard. She never apologized, though. She just turned around and said we were "raising a brat." Since then, my son has asked not to see her. He avoids her at family events, and anytime she’s around, he becomes really withdrawn. I’ve tried to mediate, but she refuses to take any accountability. She insists that she’s just “being honest” and that I’m “coddling him.”
So when we were planning his birthday, he himself asked me not to invite her. And to be honest, I respected that. It's his birthday. I did not want there to be drama, and I did not want him to feel uncomfortable in his own home on his birthday. So I kept her off the guest list.
Now she’s furious. She found out through our mom, of course, and she texted me saying I’m “turning my own family against her” and “letting a child control adult decisions.” She says I’m setting a dangerous precedent by allowing a kid to "ban" people from family events.
But to me, this was no trivial exclusion. This was a matter of standing up for my child's emotional well-being on his birthday. He didn't wish for her presence, and I wasn't going to insist he spend the day with someone who had injured him and never once apologized. Our mother feels that I ought to have invited her anyway to "maintain peace." But is my son's peace worth less on his birthday? So… AITA for not inviting my sister?
CampSpiritual3808 says:
She is 29 years old grown a^# woman and she has beef with a 12 years old? She should have look at mirror to see an entitled brat.
Ok_Conversation9750 says:
So a 29 year old bullies a child, child doesn't want to be around bully ON HIS OWN BIRTHDAY, and 29 year old bully runs to her mommy. NTA - your sister is a piece of work though!
MentalSign515 says:
It’s not a family event, it’s your sons event. I’m glad you are standing up for him. NTA.
No_Cockroach4248 says:
NTA, your 29 year old sister bullied your 11 year old son. I would go no contact with her until she takes responsibility and apologizes to your son. I would tell your mom I am disappointed in her enabling a grown up bully, what is worse this is a 29 year old picking on an 11 year old.